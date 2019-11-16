All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse's family The pro-dancer is paired with Kelvin Fletcher

Oti Mabuse has been a Strictly Come Dancing favourite since she joined the show in 2014 and is known for her bubbly and outgoing personality, not to mention her fierce moves on the dancefloor. The professional dancer was born in Pretoria, South Africa. Oti has won World Championships as well as European and German Championships. And now, thanks to becoming a judge on the Strictly panel this year, audiences are now familiar with Oti's older sister, Motsi. Intrigued to know more about Oti's family? Here's all you need to know…

Oti Mabuse is currently partnered with Kelvin Fletcher

Oti's sisters

Oti Mabuse has two sisters, Motsi and Phemelo. Audiences will be familiar with Motsi now the professional dancer is a judge on the Strictly panel alongside Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. Motsi is no stranger to judging, as she was previously a judge on the German version of Strictly, Let's Dance.

Motsi Mabuse is now part of the judging panel

Oti's other sister is Phemelo, who lives in South Africa. She may not be a dancer, but she's not certainly not without any talent. Phemelo is an MBA graduate working as an engineer. Fun fact: Oti also studying engineering at university before starting her professional ballroom dancing career. Is there anything these girls can't do?!

Oti and her sister Phemelo

Oti's brother

Oti's older brother Neo, sadly died by suicide when the family were living in South Africa. According to the Sun, Motsi opened up about the family tragedy in her book, Chili in the Blood: My Life Through Dance. There isn't much information known about Oti's parents, but they are mentioned in Motsi's book in regards to Neo's sad death. Neo was born to their mother Dudu when she was very young, and when Dudu met the girl's father, Peter Mabuse, Neo struggled to come to terms with the changes. Motsi wrote: "With the suicide of Neo, our family was seen as one where there was a negative energy."

Oti's husband

Oti and her husband have been married since 2014

Oti's husband is 37-year-old Marius Lapure and he is also a professional dancer. Marius has even appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in a group number for the show in 2017, but is yet to appear as a regular on the show. The dancers met in Germany during a dance trial. The two went on to compete in many competitions together and even won gold at the German National Show Dance Championships. Marius popped the question while on holiday in 2014, and the two married later that year.

