Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton has opened up about his partying days, and revealed that he now prefers to be at home with a cup of tea. The professional dancer admitted that he would always want to be the coolest one in the bar, and would try to drink more than anyone else. The 37-year-old also added that he craved the attention of women and would show off as much as possible. But that's all changed and the professional dancer is happily settled with documentarian Stacey Dooley, who he was partnered with on Strictly in 2018.

Kevin explained to The Sun: "I used to be like, 'When I’m in a bar I need to be the coolest one that can drink more than anyone else and I need the girls to fancy me.' I thought I needed it all to exist, when actually I didn’t need any of it to exist."

Stacey and Kevin were reunited on Saturday

The Strictly star continued: "I realised, 'Do I really want to be in a bar until 4am trying to get someone’s approval? Or would I rather at home watching Match Of The Day with a cup of tea?' You don’t have to be the cool party guy, getting everyone’s attention."

Kevin and Stacey met on the set of Strictly after being partnered up in the 2018 competition. The duo went on to win the coveted glitter ball, and fell for each other in the process. The couple have been unable to spend as much time together as they would like to recently, as Kevin has been busy filming Strictly and Stacey has been abroad working on a new documentary. However, on Saturday they were reunited for one night only when Stacey made the journey to Blackpool to support her boyfriend and the rest of the Strictly cast during the show's takeover of the seaside town.

The documentary maker posted a video of herself and Kevin spending time together in the Blackpool tower, and they looked as smitten as ever in the sweet footage.

