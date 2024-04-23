Alexandra Breckenridge and Virgin River co-star announce new project away from the show – details

Alexandra Breckenridge and Zibby Allen have teamed up on a new project! Releasing a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, the Virgin River co-stars announced that their podcast, I Like You Very Much, will debut this summer.

Remaining tight-lipped about the finer details, BFFs Alexandra and Zibby are yet to reveal what the podcast is about, however, Richard Keith – an executive producer on Virgin River – shared that he's "So excited and honored" to join as a guest.

Since meeting on the set of Virgin River, Alexandra and Zibby have become close friends and regularly post about one another on social media.

In September 2023, the Mel Monroe actress celebrated her co-star with a sweet montage on Instagram. "Happy Birthday bestie," she captioned it, to which Zibby replied: "ahhhhahaha! Love this and love you."

While Alexandra and Zibby have big plans for summer, their current focus is on season six of Virgin River, which is currently shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia. Production officially commenced in February, with the show's Instagram posting a photo of Alexandra and her co-star Martin Henderson on set. The shoot is expected to continue until May.

© Instagram Season six of Virgin River commenced filming in January

So, what's the upcoming instalment about? Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has teased what's to come. "Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly's farm into their ultimate dream home," he told Tudum.

Patrick also noted that "Babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River," and that Mel's biological father, Everett Reid, will serve as the "big new mystery character" in season six.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Meanwhile, fan-favorite characters such as Preacher, Brady and Kaia will be exploring "new directions" this time around. "Brady will be volunteering at the Virgin River fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is pulled into Preacher's past sins," said Patrick. Fans will also see some "returning favorites from the past".

More recently, the show's social media account confirmed that Martin Henderson is taking on a new role too. As well as portraying Jack Sheridan, the 49-year-old will make his directorial debut with one of the episodes.

Following the announcement, Martin's co-stars shared their excitement in the comments. "Rock n' Roll brother!" replied Preacher actor Colin Lawrence. "Martin 'Scorsese' Henderson," quipped Benjamin Hollingsworth – aka Brady.

Meanwhile, Kandyse McClure, who was introduced as Kaia in Virgin River's fifth season, wrote: "We will follow you anywhere Hendo!"