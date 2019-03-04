Loose Women reveal big news involving Coleen Nolan This is so exciting

Loose Women fans listen up – we have some big news to share! The ITV daytime show is set to go on the road for a one-off live show in May, and it will involve all your favourite panellists including Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and Nadia Sawalha. The show will be held at Birmingham's NEC on Friday 17 May, and promises lively chat, surprises and secrets shared. Coleen said of the new show: "We're not quite sure who thought letting us four loose on stage was a good idea, but we can't wait to hit the road and have a good old chinwag with a few thousand friends! Birmingham, you have been warned. We're coming!"

Loose Women are going on the road - and you can be part of the fun too!

Saira added: "We're really lucky to present the programme with a live studio audience already – and we have a really good laugh, so to have the opportunity to now do this in Birmingham and on this scale is nothing but brilliant. We're all so excited and ready to cause a little chaos!" The four panellists have proved their popularity with viewers over the years and there is no doubt that the Loose Women stars will have an amazing time during the show. Between them they have plenty to talk about too. Saira participated in the latest series of Dancing on Ice, while Nadia has been busy working with her family on their successful YouTube channel during the days she's not on Loose Women. Andrea has been supporting the HELLO! to Kindness campaign, while Coleen has been performing on stage with the Full Monty.

The show promises plenty of laughter and secrets revealed

Coleen's involvement will particularly delight her fans. Last year, the star took a three-month departure from Loose Women following her feud with Kim Woodburn live on air. The mum-of-three later revealed that she was forced to take time off from work after she received death threats from vicious online trolls. Talking to The Mirror's Notebook magazine, Coleen said of the difficult time: "Everything spiralled. I’d ploughed on with work and hadn’t faced up to my divorce, but when the death threats happened it was a catalyst and it all hit me. I needed to get a grip on my life."

