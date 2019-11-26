Ruth Langsford opened up about the ongoing battle she's been facing during a discussion about internet fraud on Tuesday's Loose Women. At the beginning of the year, the TV presenter had to deny all involvement with a series of online adverts claiming that she was leaving television to sell keto weight loss pills, who had used her name and face without her permission. Ruth's Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan revealed during the segment that one of her sisters had fallen for the advert and ordered the diet pills for £155, and was angry at Ruth when the products never arrived. Ruth went on to explain that she was still battling against the diet pill company even now, but that it wasn't getting very far.

Ruth Langsford revealed she's still battling against websites to take her name off diet pills

"The problem is you can't take these sites down," she said. "You manage to track it down and another one pops up. So all I've been able to do is put on my social media a pinned post that says I have nothing to do with this." Ruth's pinned post on her Twitter account reads: "I would like to make it clear that if you see my name associated with any kind of diet pill, it is without my permission. I've been made aware a company is using my name to sell diet pills, it's a scam. I'm not giving up my TV career to concentrate on selling diet pills."

The Loose Women star has a pinned tweet on Twitter addressing her involvement with the diet pill company

READ: Chris Ramsey believes he let his son Robin down on his Strictly journey

While she has no connection with any diet pills, Ruth is an advocate for healthy eating and exercise, and regularly shares inspirational posts on social media, including healthy recipes and workout videos. The mother-of-one has a miniature gym in her back garden and enjoys spending time there, as well as going for long walks with her rescue dog Maggie, to achieve the 10,000 steps goal.

MORE: Prince William reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte's swimming skills

When Ruth isn't working, she enjoys nothing more than spending time at home in Surrey with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.