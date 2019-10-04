Coleen Nolan reveals Loose Women return date - and it's very soon! Good news for Loose Women fans!

Coleen Nolan is making a return to Loose Women later this month! Taking to her Twitter page on Friday, the popular panellist revealed she will be back on the panel next week - much to the delight of her fans. "Countdown... Coleen is back on @loosewomen next week," the tweet read. The 54-year-old was last seen on the ITV daytime show on 2 September. Over the past month, she has been working in West End musical Thunder Girls, in which she played a former pop star called Anita.

Fans rushed immediately to share their excitement over the news, with one writing: "Woohooo! I just love Coleen and she makes me laugh when she gets together with Loose Women. Love from Seattle Washington ladies!" Another remarked: "God we've missed you! My and my husband's reason for watching! Love u all of course- but you are our fave." A third follower stated: "Yay!!! It's never the same without you Coleen!! It'll be great to have you back on. Hope things are going well with Thunder Girls x."

Coleen previously revealed that she would only be taking a week off from the screen. "It's only on for the week... I'm only on Loose Women a couple of days so I'm sure they can cover me," she told Digital Spy in April. "Probably glad of a break from me!" Speaking about what her Loose Women friends thought about her stint in Thunder Girls, the presenter added: "When I came in the next day, they went, 'Bloody hell you never told us that!' It was great. They're all trying to plan a day when they can come and see it. They're all really supportive."

This isn't the first time Coleen has taken a hiatus from the show. The singer had a few months out of the spotlight last year following an explosive on-air argument with Kim Woodburn. Coleen opened up about dealing with her divorce and internet trolls during her much-needed downtime, telling HELLO!: "I just needed to go away and focus on myself. I was going through a lot – my divorce was still going through, so it was good to take some time out and deal with that. It was going on for so long because I was never there, to sign papers or have meetings."

She added: "So, I could focus on that, focus on my family, my kids and surround myself with people who love me for me and not for something that they think I am. They love me for whatever weight I am or for whatever I look like. And I just needed a reality check and to go, 'This is all that matters, and what I do now is a job that I love, but it's not the be all and end all.'"

