While we might feel like we know absolutely everything about the I'm a Celebrity campmates after watching them in the jungle for a week – it couldn't be further from the truth! After all, do you even know your favourite celeb's relationship status? Luckily, we have done a little research and have found out which stars are married, which are in a relationship, and who is single and ready to mingle! Find out more here…

Andrew Maxwell: Married

Andrew has been married since 2016, but it appears that his wife would prefer to stay out of the spotlight. The 44-year-old occasionally jokes about their relationship in his stand-up routine, and revealed that he once arranged for his father-in-law, who is Egyptian, to travel via Belfast to be able to attend his wedding. The pair also share three children, and the eldest, Flynn Maxwell, is thought to be running his dad's social media accounts during his time in the jungle.

Caitlyn Jenner: It's complicated

Caitlyn has been linked to her close friend Sophia Hutchins since 2015, and although the pair are very close and describe each other as "family", they haven't confirmed whether they are officially a couple. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Sophia said: "I think I’ve described it pretty well. At the end of the day, Caitlyn and I are family. We’re great together in business and we have a great partnership, on the personal side as family, and on the business side, me managing her career and us supporting each other in whatever business ventures we’re involved in together. When it comes to work, absolutely there for each other 100 per cent. When it comes to family and our personal relationship, absolutely there for each other 100 per cent. There’s no denying that, absolutely."

Myles Stephenson: Single

Myles doesn't appear to be dating anyone at the moment, after splitting from former Love Island star Gabby Allen in August 2019. The pair moved in together in early 2019, but Gabby announced that they had called it a day on Instagram, writing: "The newspaper articles are true. I am no longer in a relationship. I hope you've all had a better week than me! If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do."

Andy Whyment: Married

Andy is married to Nichola. The couple tied the knot back in 2007, and have been together for 14 years in total. He proposed to Nichola during a walk on the beach following a romantic dinner during a holiday in Monte Carlo. The pair also share two children, Thomas, 11, and Hollie, nine, and Nichola recently posted an album of snaps of their daughter after she turned nine back in October. She wrote: "Our little Hollie Pops is 9 today. She's my little bestie who has my back when @andywhy36 tries to wind me up."

Adele Roberts: In a relationship

While it's not clear how long Adele and Kate have been dating, it looks like they have been together for a good few years! They host their own food show on YouTube, Friday Night Fakeaway, which makes healthy versions of takeaway food. Kate has been running Adele’s social media channels while she is on the show, and recently revealed that she has travelled to Australia to greet Adele when she eventually leaves the jungle!

Jacqueline Jossa: Married

Jacqueline is married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne. The pair started dating in 2013 after meeting at an awards ceremony, and were engaged four months after the birth of their daughter, Ella, during a family holiday in Greece in 2015. The pair tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in 2017, and welcomed their second child, Mia, in 2018. However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the pair, as Dan temporarily moved out of their home. Appearing on Loose Women at the time, Jacqueline said: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment."

Ian Wright: Married

Ian has been married to his wife Nancy since 2011. The pair share two children, Roxanne and Lola. Speaking about meeting her while in the jungle, Ian explained: "My missus didn’t know anything about football. I met her in the pub The Cow in Notting Hill. I'm not joking, it was the biggest kind of mugging off in respect of meeting someone. I’m not saying I‘m Brad Pitt but she mugged me off so beautifully I knew she was the one."

James Haskell: Married

James tied the knot with Richard and Judy's daughter, TV presenter Chloe Madeley, over Christmas 2018 after proposing to her in Paris. Speaking about the proposal to HELLO!, she said: "He kissed me on the forehead and said, 'You do know how much I love you, don’t you? The last three and a half years have been the best years of my life.'" Aw! The pair have yet to start a family, and Chloe has hinted she would love children in the future, saying: "James is made to be a father. He’ll be a brilliant dad."

Kate Garraway: Married

Kate has been married to Derek Draper since 2005, and the pair share two children; Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old Bill. Chatting about Kate in the jungle on This Morning, Derek said: "The only bit where I felt really upset for her was something people might not have noticed, when there was good news about food delivered and she turned to hug someone and everyone was already hugging each other and I wanted to dive through the television and give her a massive hug!"

Nadine Coyle: Single

Nadine is single after splitting from her fiancé Jason Bell, after a nine-year-long engagement. Nadine originally met the American footballer back in 2008, when Nadine was living in LA. The former Girls Aloud star admitted that welcoming their first child together put a strain on their relationship, telling The Sun: "A baby adds more stress to a relationship – you're up all night and it really is a test. Everything changes. You can’t just go for lunch or dinner or a drink. That goes out the window, and you’re dealing with the serious stuff."

Cliff Parisi: Married

The 59-year-old is married to BBC producer Tara Wyer, and the pair share a son, Arthur. Cliff also has three children from previous relationships, Mandy, 31, and sons Dean, 25, and Jack 21. Speaking about why he decided to do the show, Cliff admitted he needed to pay off a tax bill! He said: "I had a meeting about this earlier on in the year and I thought about it long and hard and said no and then as it crept along to September and I got an estimate for my tax I phoned them up and said, 'Is it too late to say yes?' So here I am."

Roman Kemp: In a relationship

Roman is in a relationship with 26-year-old Anne-Sophie Flury. The pair have been in a relationship since 2018, but have already experienced a long-distance relationship after Anne-Sophie lived in Hong Kong for eight months. The Swiss-born neuroscientist is also a businesswoman, and recently launched Shu Gum, a product designed to keep your shoes clean. Roman could certainly be using that right now!