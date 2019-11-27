I'm a Celebrity viewers were left following Tuesday night's episode, and have accused James Haskell and Ian Wright of bullying their fellow campmates, specifically Andy Whyment and Andrew Maxwell. In the episode, Andy was one of the three celebrities who wasn't allowed a delicious roast dinner, and so had plenty of questions about his fellow campmate's grub when they returned from their feast.

Andy asked his campmates about their dinner

While he was asking questions, James snapped: "Stop worrying about last night's dinner, mate! Honestly, mate, it will do your head in and you'll torture yourself!" Venting in the Bush Telegraph, he added: "It doesn't matter if the whole building is made of chocolate and you were fired out of a cannon into it." On reflection, James felt bad for shutting Andy down, saying: "I don't want anyone here who missed out to feel like they are struggling. It's just my mentality but I may have come across like I was shutting him down but I didn't mean to."

WATCH: Kate Garraway plays Hello/ Goodbye

He later apologised to Andy, who said: "I was just chuffed for you guys, I was just curious." Fans weren't best pleased with James' attitude, with one tweeting: "James is so annoying and a control freak. Let Andy ask as many questions about food as he wants!" Another person added: "When James was shutting down Andy last night I was raging, who the hell does he think he is. I can't stand him." James and Ian also gave their campmate Andrew a hard time later in the episode when he was napping when he should have been washing the dishes. Discussing their treatment of Andrew, one person wrote: "Why does Ian pick a fight over everything with Andrew?"

READ: Who is in Declan Donnelly's family? Everything you need to know

Another person added: "The level of disrespect towards Andrew tonight actually infuriated me. He just got everyone dinner and now they're complaining cause he wanted a nap." It appears that the audience made their feelings towards Ian and James clear, as they were voted to do a Bushtucker trial at the end of the episode.

READ: Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne flies to Australia after addressing cheating claims