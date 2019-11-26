Former I'm a Celebrity winner predicts who will win new series - but do you agree? Who do you think will be crowned Queen or King of the Jungle?

Former King of the Jungle, Christopher Biggins, has revealed who he thinks will win I'm a Celebrity this year - but do you agree with him? The pantomime legend, who is set to return as the Widow Twanky in Aladdin in December, chatted to HELLO! about the jungle show at the British Curry Awards on Monday night, and revealed that he has his eye on Caitlyn Jenner to win the 2019 series.

He explained: "I love Caitlyn, and I hope Caitlyn wins. And I tell you who I like, the rugby player. James Haskell! He's the King of the Jungle as well, the main king!" He added that he thought the show was "very good this year". Christopher was a beloved contestant during his time on the show back in 2007, particularly when he memorably snuggled a rat while asleep in camp, before waking up and screaming: "It was on me!"

Speaking about the show on This Morning, he previously said: "It's an interesting line-up, half the people I don't know who they are but that's the same with all these shows nowadays. I do think Caitlyn Jenner's a very good booking and I think she will be terrific. I think she really will put the cat among the pigeons." He added what advice he would give the new I'm a Celebrity campmates, saying: "The key to it is being yourself, it's as simple as that. If you start acting you lose the will to live."

Caitlyn certainly won over a few more fans on Monday night when she broke the camp rules by sneaking Ian Wright some corn on the cob when he wasn't allowed any of their roast dinner. Ant and Dec have already hinted that there will be consequences for the pair following their antics, so we can't wait to see what happens next!