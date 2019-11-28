Nancy Wright, who is married to I'm a Celebrity star Ian Wright, has defended him after he was accused of bullying on the show. Nancy, who has been married to Ian since 2011, spoke about his feud with Andrew Maxwell, telling The Sun: "I think everyone gets a bit tetchy after a while. He has his moments but he's doing well. I don't think it's anything particular between them. They're both quite strong characters."

She continued: "I can't wait to see him. It's been a long time not seeing him. I think he's doing brilliantly. Lots of challenges but he's doing really well." Ian has been at odds with Andrew over the last few days, and the pair have argued after Andrew suggested that Myles shouldn't taste the camp food in case it was a breach of the rules, and when Andrew had a nap after his Bushtucker trial when Caitlyn Jenner wanted to wash the pots.

Speaking about him in the Bush Telegraph, Ian said: "I have nothing against him, but we've both clashed for whatever reason." However, viewers were unimpressed with his attitude, with one tweeting: "Andrew smashes his trial. Loses a star cos of Ian and says nothing. Ian does [badly] on his own trial and takes it out on Andrew. What in the toxic masculine [expletive] is going on?" Another person added: "The more I watch #ImACeleb the more I dislike Ian Wright. I actually thought he would be kinda funny but instead he's showing to be a spoilt, arrogant and selfish bully who complains about anything that doesn’t go 'his way.'"

