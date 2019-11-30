Emma Barton visited by surprise guests on Strictly set The star is best known for playing Honey Mitchell

Emma Barton has revealed that she was paid a surprise visit on the Strictly set by the young actors who play her children on EastEnders. Janet and William Mitchell, played by young actors Grace (whose surname is unknown) and Freddie Phillips, appeared chuffed to be on set supporting their onscreen mum in an Instagram photo shared by Emma, and the star's fans were thrilled to see the three reunited under such sweet circumstances. In the photo, Emma can be seen sandwiched between Grace and Freddie, and she added the caption: "Had a lovely little visit from my @BBCEastEnders children today… Think they enjoyed mummy and Emma's dancing."

Needless to say, the comment section of the snap was filled with sweet messages. One follower wrote: "What a beautiful picture Emma. So proud of how well you’re doing. Let’s get you to that final!" Another added: "Aaaw Freddy and Grace. Love them. How happy and gorgeous you all look."

Emma and Anton du Beke have grown to be the best of friends over the past few weeks, and the professional dancer even revealed that he'd treated Emma to a very sweet Christmas present – a copy of his new book!

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared a sweet photo of the EastEnders actress reading a hardback copy of his book, Moonlight Over Mayfair, as she sprawled out on the rehearsal studio floor, and added the caption: "She just can't put it down! #moonlightovermayfair #newnovel #xmaspresent."

Fans thought it was lovely that Anton, 53, had given Emma, 42, such a thoughtful gift. Beneath the snap, one wrote: "So sweet!" Another added: "Lucky Emma!" Others were simply excited to get their hands on Anton's new adventure. One exclaimed: "OMG have heard it's so good! Can't wait to read mine – it's under the Christmas tree!"

