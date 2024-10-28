Strictly's Amy Dowden 'doing much better' in new update after collapsing backstage

An update regarding Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has been shared after the professional dancer collapsed backstage during Saturday's show.

In an announcement shared on It Takes Two on Monday evening, a Strictly spokesperson said: "Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.

© Guy Levy Amy was rushed to hospital shortly after performing on Saturday night

"She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill's Couple's Choice dance. We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."

Caerphilly-born dancer Amy, 34, was taken to hospital on Saturday evening after an ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood as "a precaution".

© Ray Burmiston Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden with her dance partner JB Gill

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called just after 21.00 BST on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet hospital for further care."

At the time, a representative for Amy said: "Amy was feeling unwell so an ambulance was called as a precaution. She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern."

Amy's dance partner JB Gill took to Instagram at the weekend to thank fans for their continued support after they made it through to week seven.

"On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well," the JLS star began.

"We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are SO grateful to be through to another week on @bbcstrictly Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support."

© Shutterstock The Strictly star with her husband Ben Jones

Amy returned to Strictly this year having missed last year's series after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023. She discovered a lump in her breast the day before she went on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

WATCH: Amy Dowden returns to the Strictly competition with divine waltz with JB Gill

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, the dancer announced in February that she has "no evidence of disease" following tests.

© Getty Images Amy returned to Strictly this year after undergoing treatment for breast cancer

In a post on Instagram, Amy said the news was "my biggest accomplishment yet," adding that she won't get the all-clear for five years.

Sharing her gratitude for her support network, she went on to say: "To my family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you! I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups."