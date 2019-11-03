Strictly's Emma Barton reveals she cried backstage following dance with Anton du Beke The EastEnders actress got emotional after listening to the judges' comments

This has been one of the most eventful Strictly Come Dancing series so far – with multiple injuries, a partner swap and plenty of tears. And during It Takes Two on Friday, EastEnders actress Emma Barton revealed that she was overcome with emotion after her dance with Anton du Beke having listened to the judges' comments following their performance. Talking to Rylan Clark-Neal on the BBC Two show, Emma was discussing her Tango during Halloween week, and how Craig Revel Horwood's comments had left her feeling a bit upset. "I was a bit sad if I am brutally honest," she said. "Teary, I'm going to say it," Anton interjected. "I was a bit teary," Emma admitted.

Strictly's Emma Barton admitted that she had cried backstage after hearing the judges' comments

Anton continued: "It upsets me more because I don't want to see her upset. I want her to enjoy the experience. I thought they were unfair." However, Emma was determined not to let the comments get her down, adding: "You have to listen, they have a job to do and I have a job to do and it really makes me want to go out there and fight and up my game." The following evening, the couple went back onto the dance floor where they performed the Rumba to Barbra Streisand's Woman In Love. Unfortunately, the couple didn't get the mark they were hoping for, and received 22 points from the judges.

Emma and Anton du Beke danced the Rumba on Saturday night

Shirley Ballas gave Anton and Emma her feedback, which prompted the audience to start booing as she told them: "I have no idea on what count you were dancing this dance." Silencing the audience, she continued: "Hang on a minute, there are four beats, there are three steps. You have to understand that." However, Anton was quick to defend his dance partner, telling Shirley: "Sometimes there are four steps and three beats. Sometimes there are five steps and seven beats. Sometimes there are no steps." Shirley then continued: "The first thing required in any dance is movement to music. You have to stay on time, thank you."

On Twitter, some viewers spoke out in support of Anton and Emma, with one writing: "Thought they were really harsh scores for Emma and Anton. Rumba deserved at least 6 for the dance," and another adding: "Getting cheesed off with the judges towards Emma and Anton. The Rumba is one of the hardest dances, whereas others have had two or three easier dances in a row."Others thought Anton was harsh towards Shirley, with one arguing: "Anton giving sass-back to Shirley Ballas?!?! I don't think so!" The veteran professional quickly took to social media himself after the show, asking for support from the public following the scores. "I thought my Woman in Love @EmmaBarton gave a beautifully timed Rumba tonight - if she won your heart too, do vote... We're going to need it… Thank you, my loves! Anton," he wrote.

