Amy Dowden inundated with support after collapsing backstage as JB Gill breaks silence

Amy Dowden has been inundated with supportive messages after collapsing backstage during Saturday night's show and subsequently taken to hospital.

The professional dancer's celebrity partner, JB Gill, took to Instagram to thank fans after the pair made it through Sunday's results programme.

"On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well," the JLS star began. "We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are SO grateful to be through to another week on @bbcstrictly Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support."

The comments section was quickly inundated with supportive messages and well wishes for Amy, who is now feeling "much better" according to a spokesperson.

One fan penned: "Glad you're safely through! Sending big love to @amy_dowden that she feels better soon," while another added: "Well done! Hope Amy is okay. Looking forward to your dance next week!"

© Guy Levy Amy is paired with JLS star JB Gill for the 2024 series

Amy, 34, was taken to hospital after an ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood as "a precaution".

A representative for Amy said: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

"She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

© Shutterstock Amy returned to Strictly after missing previous seasons

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care."

Amy returned to Strictly this year having missed previous seasons after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was initially diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023, after finding a lump in her breast the day before she went on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

WATCH: Amy Dowden returns to the Strictly competition with divine waltz

In February, Amy announced that test results showed she has "no evidence of disease", and her return to the show was later confirmed.

In a post on Instagram, Amy said the news was "my biggest accomplishment yet," adding that she won't get the all-clear for five years.

© Instagram Amy said tests showed "no evidence of disease" in a post to social media in February

Sharing her gratitude for her support network, she penned: "To my family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you! I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups."