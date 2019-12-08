I'm a Celebrity winner revealed! Find out who has been crowned King or Queen of the Jungle - LIVE UPDATES The I'm a Celebrity results show is on LIVE

I'm a Celebrity is almost over and we are soon to find out who has won the 2019 series. Stay tuned for HELLO!'s LIVE UPDATES and keep coming back to find out what went on in the much anticipated final.

The final three contestants are Andy Whyment, Jacqueline Jossa and Roman Kemp, whose jobs it was to carry out a series of disgusting trials ahead of the public's final vote. Roman has just been voted the SECOND runner up - meaning it's between Jacqueline and Andy now!

"I've never had more fun, I've never been more grateful. It's been an absolute dream," Roman said as he chatted to Ant and Dec after the show. "I've never had so much emotion in my life - it forms a family in three weeks."

WATCH: Roman play HELLO! GOODBYE!

The star's fellow campmates were on hand backstage, ready to wish whoever won a huge congratulations, with former campmates including Adele Roberts, Myles Stephenson and Cliff Parisi hanging out in the jungle, preparing for the exciting news.

Roman Kemp has been voted third in the final show

During the final episode Jacqueline manged to score maximum stars by managing to survive her solo challenge, lying still in a box of creepy crawlies with a giant spider in her mouth. Her campate Andy was given a disgusting Bush Tucker Trial to endure, but also managed to knock back raw, live grubs - refusing to fall at the final hurdle. "It tastes like ready salted crisps," he joked as he ate an insect.

Roman was sent to a terror pit, and he was appropriately terrified. He was joined in his pit by enless snakes but the DJ manage to rise above it and also came away with his full collection of stars.

READ: Kate Garraway reveals how children have been given time off school while she's on I'm a Celebrity

This year's exciting series has been one of the best yet after it saw Ant reunite with Dec for the first time since 2017, after taking a year out to focus on his recovery from alcohol addiction, where he was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby. Speaking about returning to the jungle to The Sun ahead of the series, Ant said: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show. It’s a brilliant place to work and a brilliant part of the world to be in. Plus, I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait."

READ: Dan Osborne hits back at Jacqueline Jossa marriage reports with defiant post

Speaking about his favourite moments in the jungle, he added: "There are so, so many. We could never pick just one. Dean Gaffney’s live trial, Gillian McKeith fainting, Anthony Worrall Thompson leading the breakout across the bridges because they didn’t get enough sausages in their tucker bag."