I'm a Celebrity: see all the campmates' children, from Kate Garraway to Jacqueline Jossa

They've faced hunger, boredom and gruelling Bushtucker Trials, but for the majority of I'm A Celebrity contestants the hardest thing about being in the jungle is time spent away from their families. For stars such as Jacqueline Jossa, signing up to the show has meant leaving her two little ones back at home, while Kate Garraway has also had to adapt to life without her children, Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old William. With the campmates now two weeks into the jungle adventure, we take a closer look at the 2019 contestants’ children…

Jacqueline Jossa's children

Jacqueline Jossa has made no secret of how much she is missing her babies while she is in the jungle. The ex-EastEnders actress, 27, is a mother to two daughters with husband Dan Osborne; four-year-old Ella and one-year-old Mia. In a recent interview with new! magazine, Dan admitted his girls were missing their mummy. "They're still very young and don't quite understand what it [the show] is. Actually, Ella sort of understands," he shared. "She went into school and told the teacher, 'Mummy's going into the jungle', so I'll record it all and show them little bits." Happily, Dan, Ella and Mia have already jetted to Australia, and will be excitedly counting down the days until their little family can reunite.

Jacqueline Jossa with her daughters, Ella and Mia

Kate Garraway's children

Kate Garraway, 52, shares two children with her psychologist husband Derek Draper. The couple, who married in September 2005, welcomed their first baby, Darcey Mary Draper, on 10 March 2006 at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. Their second child, son William Garraway Draper, was born on 28 July 2009, with the newborn weighing in at 7lb 12 oz. Kate had suffered from morning sickness at the start of her second pregnancy, revealing that she was often sick during filming GMB in ad breaks. She previously said: "I had this one urge to chew on a towel or something."

MORE: Look back at I'm a Celebrity campmate Kate Garraway's wedding to Derek Draper

In 2013, Kate admitted she would have loved another baby but didn't want to risk another pregnancy due to her age. She told The Telegraph: "I do look back now and realise that leaving pregnancy late can be a risky bet as diminishing fertility can stack the odds against you. In some ways I wish I’d had my babies younger. Now I would love a third child but I’ve almost certainly left it too late. My fertility door is slamming shut."

Kate Garraway pictured with Darcey and William

Nadine Coyle's child

Nadine Coyle is a mother to one daughter, five-year-old Anaiya Bell, from her relationship with American footballer Jason Bell. The former Girls Aloud star, 34, was first linked to Jason back in 2008 while she was running her own Irish bar in Sunset Beach. The on-off couple got engaged in 2010, split briefly in 2011 and then rekindled their romance. Jason again proposed in 2014, but the pair never married – despite Nadine sometimes referring to her partner as "her husband", saying: "I love to cook and hang out with my husband Jason and our daughter. We're a very close family."

MORE: Everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity star Nadine Coyle's love life

Nadine welcomed their daughter in February 2014, the same year that Jason proposed for a second time. Little Anaiya now lives in Northern Ireland with her mum, while Jason has remained in the US to focus on his career as an NFL pundit. However, the pair are said to be on good terms and focused on co-parenting their five-year-old daughter.

Nadine Coyle's daughter Anaiya

Andy Whyment's children

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment has been married to Nichola Whyment since 2007, and together the couple are parents to two children, Thomas, 11, and nine-year-old Hollie. Andy, 38, and his wife often share snapshots of their young family on Instagram; in October, Nichola posted a sweet tribute to Hollie in celebration of her ninth birthday, writing: "Our little Hollie Pops is 9 today. She's my little bestie who has my back when @andywhy36 tries to wind me up." Just a few days later, she shared a snap of their son to celebrate his birthday, writing: "Our first born is 11 today!!!! Happy Birthday son @tomwhyment love you."

Andy Whyment with his wife and their two children

Caitlyn Jenner's children

Caitlyn Jenner jetted more than 8,000 miles to enter the jungle, taking her far away from her enviable lifestyle, and of course her tight-knit family. The 70-year-old is a dad to six children in total, from three previous marriages. Caitlyn welcomed two children, Burt and Cassandra with first wife Chrystie Scott, followed by two sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, with second wife Linda Thompson. She is also famously a father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner; their marriage means Caitlyn is also a step-parent to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's staggering I'm A Celebrity salary revealed

Caitlyn Jenner is a dad to six children

Ian Wright's children

Former footballer Ian Wright has been married twice, and is a father to eight children – four daughters and four sons. The 56-year-old married his first wife, Deborah, in Mauritius in 1993, but sadly the couple split in 2004 after nine years together. Ian later admitted in his 2016 memoir called A Life In Football: My Autobiography that he was unfaithful. He went on to marry his second wife, Nancy Hallam, in 2011. Writing in his autobiography Ian confirmed: "I've got eight kids with four women. Two I married, two I didn't. Sharon (Phillips) is mum to my eldest boys, Shaun and Bradley Wright-Phillips. My third son is Brett. Then Deborah and I got married in 1993 and we have a son, Stacey, and a daughter, Bobbi." He went on: "My daughter Coco was born in 2006 and I support her but play no other part in her or her mother's life. And I married Nancy in 2011, and we have two daughters, Lola and Roxanne."

Ian Wright is a father of eight!

Cliff Parisi's children

Former EastEnders and Call the Midwife actor Cliff Parisi is a father to four children. The 59-year-old has been married to his BBC producer wife Tara Wyer since 2010, and together the couple are parents to a son named Arthur. Cliff is also a dad to three adult children – Mandy, Dean and Jack – from previous relationships.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity: who's single, who's married and who's in a relationship?

Cliff Parisi pictured with his wife Tara

Andrew Maxwell's children

Comedian Andrew Maxwell has been happily married to wife Suraya since 2015; Suraya was seen greeting him at the bridge when he became the second contestant to be voted off the show. The 45-year-old is a father to three children, with the youngest being just two years old. Prior to entering the jungle, Andrew admitted he would miss his family, as he joked about his daddy duties. "My littlest is two and so I am still in the world of wiping away poo anyway," he said, as he considered the prospect of cleaning the camp's dunny. "I have a long-standing reputation as someone who is willing to clean out the toilet in my mate's caravan after a three-day music festival too!"

Andrew Maxwell and his wife have three children

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.