Holly Willoughby was visibly emotional on Monday evening as she reflected on her relationship with This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield. During a press conference for the next series of Dancing on Ice, which was attended by reporters including HELLO!, the TV star opened up about how long she has been working alongside Phillip – who she first met on the skating show. "Phil and I met on this show. There's a lot of history. You're going to set me off," she said. "This Morning and Dancing on Ice are such lovely shows to do and my kids love it too. I was quite emotional thinking about it because all of them were carried in my tummy on this show and when we finished I always went off and had the babies."

While they are both naturals that make presenting look easy, Holly and Phil both admitted that they still get nervous when it comes to working on such a big TV show. Holly said: "I think that's a natural way to feel. Last year was a brilliant series and the yaer before that was a brilliant series so you just want to get bigger and better than ever." Phillip added: "You do get nervous, it's a big show. When doing the first one at the beginning of the series, you want to make sure you get it right. But we have the easy job really, we aren't risking life and limb on the ice."

Holly and Phill were in great spirits on Monday evening. Their appearance follows on from the weekend reports that things are tense behind the scenes between the pair. There have also been further rumours Friday host Ruth Langsford has issued a 'formal complaint' against Phillip. These claims have been fiercely denied by ITV and This Morning's editor. In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise. Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike."

In a separate statement, Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning, said: "I spend hundreds of days a year in their company and what you see is what you get, a genuine friendship from a couple who are both spontaneously funny and professional. We have the smartest viewers watching telly and believe me they would be the first to notice any issues – they haven’t because there are none."

