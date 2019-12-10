Holly Willoughby shares hilarious behind the scenes video with Phillip Schofield The pair have been the subject of recent rift rumours

Holly Willoughby has shared a hilarious behind the scenes video of herself and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield singing along to Mariah Cary's All I Want For Christmas during a Dancing on Ice filming on Monday – and fans are thrilled.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's highstreet style

In the video, shared on Instagram, Holly and Phillip can be seen miming the Christmas classic into a microphone, and their performances are very impressive! The doting mum captioned her post: "BTS #dancingoniscechristmas… it's CHRIIIISSSSSTTTTTMAAAAAAAS!" and fans were quick to express their delight.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's rainbow jumper dress has This Morning fans rushing to buy

Holly shared the hilarious video on Instagram

MORE: Holly Willoughby becomes emotional as she talks about relationship with Phillip Schofield amid 'feud' rumours

Beneath the festive video, one wrote: "Great video. Look amazing. " Another sweetly added: "Ah, I love that friendship!" Even Phil himself responded, simply leaving a heart emoji.

Holly and Phillip were in great spirits on Monday evening, when the former squashed reports that the pair had been feuding. During a press conference for the hit show Dancing on Ice, the TV star opened up about her relationship with Phillip, telling reporters including HELLO!: "Phil and I met on this show. There's a lot of history. You're going to set me off," she said. "This Morning and Dancing on Ice are such lovely shows to do and my kids love it too. I was quite emotional thinking about it because all of them were carried in my tummy on this show and when we finished I always went off and had the babies."

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson also denied the reports, saying: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise. Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.