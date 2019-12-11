There are just three days to go until the Strictly 2019 champions are crowned. And with the pressure well and truly on, Emma Barton has revealed that she and partner Anton du Beke have had to make a major change to one of their final three routines. Appearing on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show on Wednesday, the EastEnders star said that she and Anton will be performing their Charleston without any backing dancers, which has subsequently forced a change in their choreography. The duo last performed their Charleston in Musical Week – but this time around they will be unaccompanied on the dance floor.

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke have made it all the way to the Strictly final

"It was great because we had the extra dancers, but we don't have the extra dancers on Saturday," Emma told Zoe. "It's just Anton and I. So we've had to do some changes." She added, "I was like, 'Oh no! Can't I keep it the same?!'" Asked how it felt to be in the grand final with Anton – who will be competing in his second final in 17 years - Emma admitted she couldn't find the words. "I'm just so thrilled," she shared. "I'm thrilled for Anton and it's just been one of the best times of my life, this whole journey."

Emma, 42, and Anton, 53, are competing against Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher for the coveted Glitterball trophy. The three couples will perform three dances on Saturday night, and it will be the first show where the judges don't have a say in who goes home. Instead, the public will vote for their winners. This year is also slightly different to previous ones, as it is the first time that the couples will be dancing three times. Normally the finalists are given two dances each to perform, but earlier on in the series Will Bayley was forced to pull out due to an injury, meaning that the show is a couple short.