Mark Wright has opened up about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special – and why his wife Michelle Keegan unfortunately won't be able to cheer him on from the sidelines for the special one-off competition. Chatting to the BBC about the show, which will air on Christmas Day at 4.40pm, he opened up about who will be in the audience for him. "My mum and my sister," he explained. "My wife is working so won't be able to be there. My family were there all the time the first time around."

He also opened up about his Christmas plans with Michelle, saying: "I'll be opening presents with my wife, then round to the family for dinner and more presents then we'll all be sitting down to watch Strictly." The TV personality also chatted about the Strictly final on Saturday, and revealed who he wanted to see lift the Glitterball trophy. He explained: "I watch it every week. I wanna say Kelvin [to win]. He’s my mate so that’s who I’m rooting for, but he’s got stiff competition - Karim’s very good. I think Anton has a massive chance this year with Emma."

Although there is still two weeks until the show airs, Strictly fans were recently disappointed when the winner of the Christmas special was leaked online. The result started to circulate on Twitter on Wednesday night, prompting many fans to vent their frustration. The festive episode, which includes celebrity contestants such as Gemma Atkinson and Joe Sugg, was filmed on Tuesday and it didn't take long for the spoiler to be divulged. HELLO! magazine has decided not to reveal the winner so as not to ruin the Christmas show for Strictly fans.

