Strictly Come Dancing reveals first look at Christmas special couples This is going to be a Strictly to remember!

Strictly Come Dancing has finally treated fans to a glimpse at the couples who will be dancing together in the hit BBC show's Christmas special – and we're more excited than ever! Taking to the stage will be Mark Wright and Janette Manrara, Gemma Atkinson and boyfriend Gorka Marquez, Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell, Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano di Prima, Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton and last but by no means least, Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to be given a first glimpse, and many took to social media to say so. One wrote: "They all look amazing! Can't wait to watch on Christmas day." Another added: "I'm so excited for this!"

Strictly shared the video on Twitter

The 2019 Christmas line-up sees six former celebrity contestants return to the dance floor in the hope of claiming the festive trophy. Many of the stars of the festive edition of the show have already revealed who they will be dancing with on social media and have been documenting their time back in the rehearsal studios.

MORE: Strictly star Kevin Clifton announces exciting news - and we can't wait

Gemma Atkinson also shared a photo of her and Gorka

MORE: Strictly star Emma Barton announces a major change to grand finale dance

Unfortunately, the winner of the show has recently leaked online, leaving viewers disappointed. Not long after filming was completed, the result started circulating on Twitter prompting many fans to vent their frustration. HELLO! magazine has decided not to reveal the winner so as not to ruin the Christmas show for viewers.

The highly-anticipated special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One. Each couple will perform just one festive-themed dance in a bid to impress judges Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas. Regular hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be leading the show – but there's no public vote this time since the show is pre-recorded. Instead, the studio audience will decide which lucky pair will get to walk away with the coveted Christmas trophy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.