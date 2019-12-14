Who is Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli's partner? Everything you need to know Find out everything about Strictly's Bruno Tonioli's love life

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli is renowned for his larger than life personality on the BBC dance show and isn't afraid to say exactly what he thinks of the couple's dances. He is a much-loved member of the programme, and is one of the only remaining original stars still working on it, along with Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Tess Daly. However, when it comes to his personal life - more specifically his romantic relationships - Bruno is far more reserved and is rarely seen out in public with his partner. Find out everything you need to know about the 63-year-old's love life, and whether or not he is married.

Strictly's Bruno Tonioli keeps his love life private

Is Strictly's Bruno Tonioli married?

Bruno isn't married but is thought to be in a long-term relationship with partner Jason Schanne, who he has been dating since 2010. In 2012, two years after the pair met, Bruno and Jason had a committed ceremony, which was attended by celebrities including Perez Hilton and Johnny Weir.

Who is Bruno Tonioli's partner?

Bruno is thought to be in a relationship with Jason Schanne. Their relationship is extremely private and kept out of the spotlight. In December, Bruno was linked to a 29-year-old British model called Matt Law after they were spotted out together at the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, but they denied any romance and said that they were just close friends.

Bruno has been on Strictly since 2004

How long has Bruno Tonioli been a judge on Strictly?

Bruno has been on Strictly for 15 years, having joined in 2004. Despite being a well-established judge on the show, the star admitted last year that he has never actually watched it. Sharing the very understandable reason, he told Radio Times magazine in 2018: "I've been doing it for 14 years and I never watched a single show because I don't want to become self-conscious. But we recently made a DVD of all the best dances from Blackpool – that was the first time I watched something back."

The popular judge always has a hectic autumn schedule, dividing his time between Strictly in the UK and Dancing with the Stars in the US. He flies back and forth to Los Angeles each week. "I don't go out for two months," he said. "I stay home in the evenings, I go to the gym and stay fit. It's like being a nun. By the end I'm exhausted. Never mind Lady Gaga, it's Bruno Gaga. But I'm very lucky and I will do it for as long as I can and as long as they want me."

