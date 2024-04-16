Simon Cowell's rarely-seen son Eric, 10, steals the show in Britain's Got Talent behind-the-scenes photo

Simon Cowell is busy with the upcoming series of Britain's Got Talent and as he filmed the debut episode in London, he was joined by fiancé Lauren Silverman and son Eric, ten.

In an adorable behind-the-scenes photo, Simon revealed that Eric and another young boy had joined him behind the judges' desk, joking that the duo were joining him on the panel. Eric, who was wearing a yellow shirt and jeans was chatting excitedly to his father, who was wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The other youngster was seen at Simon's side looking into the audience, while Eric faced away from the camera.

Simon joked in his caption: "Meet the new judges of Got Talent 2033," and fans were smitten in the comments as one penned: "I love this so much! You can tell how securely bonded they are with one another. Simon had a massive character shift when he became a dad later in life. So precious."

Simon was joined by son Eric

While it appears that we'll have to wait for Eric to make his judging debut, Simon will be joined by Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli for the upcoming series, which will begin airing on Saturday.

Simon judges on both Britain's Got Talent and its sister show in the United States and during last year's finale, the 64-year-old was joined by Lauren and Eric.

Simon will be joined by Bruno, Alesha and Amanda

Eric joined his father and winning act Hurricane, a performing dog, on the red carpet and looked so dapper in denim jeans, a striped polo shirt and a snazzy pair of blue trainers.

The father-of-one has a very close bond with his son and has been open about how much Eric's arrival has impacted his life. Speaking in 2022, Simon shared: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt ... I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it ... until I saw the scan of him for the first time.

Eric previously joined Simon on the red carpet

"From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

Earlier in the month, Simon shared a stunning photo of the youngster as they celebrated Easter. Eric was a double of his dad as they were seen standing together with Simon wrapping his arm around his boy.