Matt Baker's wife Nicola makes rare public comment as new career move sparks debate

Matt Baker returned to our screens on Saturday evening with his new TV show, Our Dream Farm.

His loyal wife Nicola rushed to share her support for her husband's latest venture, as he posted a video to Instagram summarising the week they'd had, including rave critical reviews for the show.

"A fun week! And a great series [smiling face emoji]," the supportive spouse responded.

WATCH: Matt Baker expresses gratitude to fans following new career move

The presenter went on to thank his followers with another heartfelt video on Sunday in which he expressed his thanks to the people who watched the new programme and sent him appreciative messages.

In the comments section of his latest post, he received more compliments from fans, including: "An amazing programme. It showed just how hard it is to be a farmer…"

© Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock The couple have been married for 20 years

However, another shared their sadness at watching, as they wrote: "My heart breaks for those who don't get the tenancy."

The programme will follow a group of farmers, one of whom will be awarded a ten-year tenancy by a farm's landlord, meaning the others will miss out.

© Getty The couple always support each other

"Loved it but how do you choose. They're all so deserving," a third commenter chimed in.

Another of Matt's followers suggested that they might prefer to see a new series of Our Farm in the Dales, in which the former gymnast chronicles life at his family's organic sheep farm in the Durham Hills.

© Getty Matt previously took part in Strictly Come Dancing

The new show does mark a departure for the star, allowing him to show another aspect of life in the country.

Matt isn't afraid of change, however, and recently spoke to Gabby Logan on her podcast The Mid.Point about why he moved on from his prime-time gig on The One Show after almost a decade.

© Getty Matt used to present The One Show with Alex Jones

The dad-of-two reflected on that time in his life with remarkable honesty, saying: "It was that part of me saying, 'Look, was this ever a goal?', and 'what are you actually working towards?'"

The presenter went on: "You think to yourself, 'I'm doing this chat show at seven o'clock on BBC One, does the goal then become, I'm just going to do this forever? What is the point of continuing with something that you've done for nine years?'

© Getty The star is a viewer favourite

"And then I thought, I'm just going to [leave]. I'm just going to go because if I don't, I will probably be here forever.

"And like I said before, I loved that element of production. I love the element of directing and I thought I really want to set up my own production company. And I've done that now with a really good friend of mine who was the then head of development."

© Getty Matt loves life in the country

The star expressed his pride in his production company at the end of last year, when he promoted their TV series My Life at Christmas, which saw famous guests reveal their treasured festive traditions.

Matt is now set to launch another new Channel 4 TV show called Baker's Britain, in which he'll travel the country meeting remarkable people.

© BBC Matt with his Countryfile co-hosts

In a statement announcing the news, he said: "This new series encompasses everything we love as a production company celebrating the people who make Britain great.

"We look forward to filming in all four nations continuing our successful relationship with Deborah Dunnett and Channel 4."