Everything you need to know about Strictly's Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle's relationship They were together for 11 years

Jason Bell is set to tango his away into Strictly Come Dancing and there is one person who is sure to be cheering him on… his ex-girlfriend, Nadine Coyle.

The retired NFL athlete, 42, and the former Girls Aloud singer, 35, were together for 11 years and share a six-year-old daughter, Anaíya. So what happened to end their relationship and what does their future look like?

Here’s everything you need to know about the proud parents and the incredibly amicable exes.

Were Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle married?

The couple’s love affair began in America in 2008 when they were both living and working in Los Angeles. Jason asked Nadine to be his wife and proposed to her in 2010, however they broke up the following year.

They quickly rekindled their romance and in 2014 Jason popped the question again.

They never did make it down the aisle together though, but that’s not to say Jason hasn’t made that trip before. He was married to a primary school teacher called Kimberly in 2003, but they filed for divorce in 2005.

Jason and Nadine co-parent their daughter

How many children do Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle have?

The pair welcomed their first and only child together in 2014. Their daughter Anaíya is now six years old and is the apple of her parent’s eye.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Jason was asked whether he was looking for love on the dance show but said: "I already have the two most important people in my life."

They're still a happy family

Why did Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle split up?

There's certainly no bad blood between Jason and Nadine so what caused their romantic relationship to fizzle out in 2019?

Nadine spoke openly about the demise of their long-time commitment and told The Sun: "I think it came naturally, to be honest, it can come to a situation where you're almost, just really, really good friends, so that can change the dynamic of a relationship."

She added: "I adore Jason, he's great and he's Anaíya’s daddy, he's brilliant - obviously. Jason and I spent a long time together but we are very, very close."

Jason is excited to dance on Strictly

They’re practically neighbours

Jason and Nadine may not want to live under the same roof but they don’t live far apart. In fact, their homes are just down the road from one another in London.

"We spend a lot of time together,” he told HELLO! "I love who Nadine is, she is a wonderful person and an unbelievable mother. Anaíya is so lucky."

Nadine also gushed about Jason to HELLO!: "There are no issues, no stress. We're not together as a couple, but I see him every day. We get on great - we were always best friends."

Jason spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Does Nadine have any advice for Jason?

Performing is Nadine's thing so when it comes to prepping Jason for Strictly Come Dancing, she’s willing and ready.

"Nadine has always given me great advice in my life and now she's giving me tips on how to prepare for a routine," he told HELLO!

"She's an expert. Let's just say there's a lot of dancing in the kitchen going on."

