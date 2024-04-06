Amanda Holden stuns alongside lookalike daughters Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, from ultra-luxe Maldives holiday

Amanda Holden has been giving us all serious holiday envy from her recent family holiday to the Maldives and on Friday, the mother-of-two shared a stunning family photo alongside her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12.

Amanda and her girls looked like triplets in the dazzling photo. Amanda wore a beautiful blue satin gown with ruffled detailing, whilst her girls matched in shorter, bandeau-style dresses. Eldest Lexi's was a beautiful paisley pattern, meanwhile, Hollie's was a letterbox red shade.

Amanda and her girls looked so beautiful

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "We had a lovely family holiday @luxsouthari staff just lovely and food was beyond…"

The photo was part of a wonderful video round-up of their lavish holiday which you can see in full, below.

Amanda Holden shares unbelievable details from Maldives holiday with her family

Amanda wasted no time on the trip and shared several incredible bikini-clad snaps, not only displaying her impressively toned physique but also the incredible tropical beachside views.

One stand-out photo of Heart Radio presenter, saw Amanda showing off her impressive flexibility whilst wearing a vibrant orange triangle bikini.

© Instagram Amanda didn't hold back and shared a photo of herself doing a back bend on a swing in the middle of the sea

The photo captured Amanda reclining into a backbend whilst perched on a swing, hanging from a beautiful palm tree in the middle of the crystal-blue waters.

Amanda looked sensational, dipping her honey-blonde hair back into the sea. She also slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

Throughout her updates, Amanda shared a glimpse into the beautiful accommodation at LUX Resorts & Hotels she shared with her family - and it backed onto the sea!

The five-star resort looked like something from a dream and was covered in Maldives-inspired décor.

Other impressive updates from the trip saw more snaps of Amanda with her girls, as well as a number of even more bikini photos, one of which saw her channelling her inner Pamela Anderson in a cherry red two-piece.