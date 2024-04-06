Amanda Holden stuns alongside lookalike daughters Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, from ultra-luxe Maldives holiday

Amanda Holden has been giving us all serious holiday envy from her recent family holiday to the Maldives and on Friday, the mother-of-two shared a stunning family photo alongside her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12.
Amanda and her girls looked like triplets in the dazzling photo. Amanda wore a beautiful blue satin gown with ruffled detailing, whilst her girls matched in shorter, bandeau-style dresses. Eldest Lexi's was a beautiful paisley pattern, meanwhile, Hollie's was a letterbox red shade.
Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "We had a lovely family holiday @luxsouthari staff just lovely and food was beyond…"
The photo was part of a wonderful video round-up of their lavish holiday which you can see in full, below.
Amanda wasted no time on the trip and shared several incredible bikini-clad snaps, not only displaying her impressively toned physique but also the incredible tropical beachside views.
One stand-out photo of Heart Radio presenter, saw Amanda showing off her impressive flexibility whilst wearing a vibrant orange triangle bikini.
The photo captured Amanda reclining into a backbend whilst perched on a swing, hanging from a beautiful palm tree in the middle of the crystal-blue waters.
Amanda looked sensational, dipping her honey-blonde hair back into the sea. She also slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating rays.
Throughout her updates, Amanda shared a glimpse into the beautiful accommodation at LUX Resorts & Hotels she shared with her family - and it backed onto the sea!
The five-star resort looked like something from a dream and was covered in Maldives-inspired décor.
Other impressive updates from the trip saw more snaps of Amanda with her girls, as well as a number of even more bikini photos, one of which saw her channelling her inner Pamela Anderson in a cherry red two-piece.