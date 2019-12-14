David James and Nadiya Bychkova dance together again amid romance rumours Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse were crowned winners on Strictly 2019

David James and Nadiya Bychkova were reunited on Saturday night during Strictly Come Dancing's explosive finale, and they looked happier than ever to be in one another's company. The pair took to the stage for one final dance during a group number, which involved all of 2019's contestants.

On Thursday, the pair were seen with their arms around each other in an Instagram video shared by Aljaz Skorjanec, sparking romance rumours. James and Nadiya could be seen chatting away to Kevin Clifton and Gorka Marquez. At one point, David even appears to plant a gentle kiss on Nadiya's head, all while keeping his arms firmly locked around her shoulders. Aljaz deleted the social media post shortly after posting it.

David and Nadiya were reunited on the dancefloor

The pair have remained great friends since their brief time together on the show and have kept in touch, despite being just the fourth couple to be kicked out of the competition.

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2019

The pair were in high spirits during the final

MORE: Judges and audience go wild after Kelvin and Oti's performance - and Motsi is even left in tears

While Nadiya, who is engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, and David appear to just be good friends, last month reports surfaced that claimed a secret romance is taking place behind-the-scenes of the BBC dance competition. The two people involved have not been named – and it didn't take long for some of the show's stars to joke about the speculation on Twitter.

Rylan Clark-Neal was the first to respond, quipping that he and his It Takes Two co-host Zoe Ball were the aforementioned secret couple. "Me & Zoe," he tweeted in response to the claims.

Earlier in the year, James was forced to deny that there was any romantic connection between himself and Nadiya, telling The Mirror: "Nadiya is a fantastic teacher, I want to be a fantastic student, but we're on Strictly Come Dancing, not Love Island or some other show where people get themselves together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.