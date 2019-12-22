Actress Emma Barton made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final last week with pro dancer Anton du Beke and looked demure and delicate when the couple performed a beautiful Waltz towards the end of the show. Before the episode started, however, the star was clearly in a mischievous mood, as she shared to her Instagram account on Saturday. The EastEnders star posted a photo of herself reclining on the judges' desk. Wearing a stunning black shirt with lace sleeves and black and khaki camo print trousers, Emma leaned sideways, with her knees bent and hand pointed and beamed at the camera.

Emma and Anton thrilled viewers with their romantic Waltz

The 42-year-old captioned the behind-the-scenes snap: "Cut to last week... Before the judges arrived!" Her Strictly co-stars were among those to share their appreciation of the photo, including professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who won this year alongside actor Kelvin Fletcher. She commented: "Love you, darling," while her colleague Graziano di Prima added: "beautiful partner". Hacker T Dog, the on-screen co-star of children's TV presenter Karim Zeroual, who was also a Strictly finalist this year, chimed in too, writing: "I GIVE THIS PHOTO A 10." Other fans commented: "Lovely photo Emma," and "You look beautiful!!"

MORE: Strictly's Emma Barton pays touching tribute to late EastEnders co-star

Emma and Anton also performed a Charleston and a classic Hollywood themed Showdance in the final and scored high marks for each. But along with Karim and his partner Amy Dowden, they were pipped to the post by Kelvin and Oti. Emma took to Instagram earlier in the week to pay an emotional tribute to Anton and her time on the show.

Emma shared the behind-the-scenes snap a week after the showstopping Strictly final

The actress wrote: "Thank you @bbcstrictly for giving me this incredible experience… one I shall never forget. Thank you all for voting & supporting mine & @mrantondubeke journey. I can't tell you how much joy you have given me. The love has been mindblowing. My beautiful parents… family & friends. I couldn't have done this without you… To my fellow cast & pros of Class 19… I LOVE YOU ALL DEARLY! The whole ream Wardrobe, Hair, Makeup, Band, Singers, Crew, Runners, Producers, @tessdaly &@claudiawinkleman & all the judges! I'm in love with you all."

READ: Emma Barton breaks her silence following Strictly Come Dancing final

Emma finished her post by congratulating the 2019 champions and sharing what she's looking forward to now the show is over, adding: "Finally congratulations to the amazing @otimabuse & @kelvinfletcher for the much deserved win… Our champions. Now to rest those trotters for a bit…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.