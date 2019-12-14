Over the past few months, the stars of this year's Strictly Come Dancing have faced a few bumps along the way. And reflecting on her experience ahead of the final on Saturday night, EastEnders star Emma Barton claims she has perhaps suffered the weirdest injury in the history of the whole show! "It was quite funny actually, so the Charleston - we did Charleston week 11," she recalled at the press conference this week.

"It's fast, high-intensity, and then on the Friday morning when we got to the studio and we had to do a bit of social media, and I pulled a muscle in my bottom - just standing. How do you do that?!" She added: "It was the right [cheek], and I was like 'oh no!' I didn't panic, I didn't panic." Asked how she dealt with the pain, Emma replied: "With large plasters! It worked because I got through it, just me like, 'please I've got to dance, I've got to dance this dance!'"

It comes as both Emma and her dance partner Anton du Beke are preparing for the grand finale. "This is beyond exciting. I can't even tell you what that feels like," the professional dancer remarked. "Like Emma, I'm a huge Strictly Come Dancing fan, that's why I do it – I love it! The thing I love more than anything else is to be dancing with a fan of the show, and Emma is a superfan so for Emma to experience the whole journey and then take me along with her has just been wonderful. Seeing Emma develop and grow as a dancer, as a performer [has been amazing]."

He added: "For me the whole experience has been wonderful but most of all, I've enjoyed Emma's love of doing the show. That's been the best thing for me really. So to make the final is just a joy."

