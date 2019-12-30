Fans are convinced that Strictly's Alex Scott is going on holiday with Neil Jones

Fans have been convinced that Strictly star Alex Scott was joining Neil Jones on his Christmas holiday after sharing a snap of her passport at the airport. The retired footballer, who was paired up with Neil for the dancing competition, posted the photo on her Instagram stories, with the caption "see you soon". She posted a similar snap to Twitter, and fans were quick to speculate that she was going to meet Neil. One person wrote: "Joining @Mr_NJones by any chance?" Another person added: "I was wondering that lol. Good luck to her if she is."

However, from her ticket it looks like Alex will be holidaying in Dubai, while Neil has confirmed that he spent Christmas in Bogotá for his first festive period since splitting from his ex-wife, Katya Jones. Neil and Alex have previously shut down rumours that they are dating, with Alex telling HELLO!: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

Neil recently updated fans with details about his amazing vacation, writing: "I spent the day at Comuna 13 here in Medellin, Colombia which if you don’t know already was one of the most dangerous places in the World." He continued: "It’s living proof if a community comes together what they can really do and not because of money but pure love and caring where they live. I was lucky to be shown around by @el_domico and you can really see how this young Guy is passionate about his community and helping each other. If you do choose to travel to Colombia and especially Medellin then check out @culturetour13 every one who works here actually are from and live in Comuna 13."