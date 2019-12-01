Alex Scott and her dance partner Neil Jones became the tenth couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing following their Quarter Final performance. It was Musicals Week on Saturday's Strictly and the footballer's hip-hop style Samba to Joyful Joyful from Sister Act put her and Neil in the dance-off, where they were joined by comedian Chris Ramsey and his partner Karen Hauer after they danced a Foxtrot to Consider Yourself from Oliver!

Alex and Neil made it to the musical-themed Quarter Finals of this year's Strictly

Both pairs performed their routines again on Sunday and judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were split on who to send home. Craig chose to save Alex and Neil, saying: "I really loved the refreshing fusion of this particular dance and the fact that the dance was performed very, very well." Motsi agreed, adding: "I have to say this is one of the most difficult things I have had to do for a long time, you were both great, I enjoyed it, I’m going to save Alex and Neil."

However, Bruno chose to save Chris and Karen. He explained: "Well it’s very hard and at this stage, it’s going to get even harder, but purely based on what I saw tonight I firmly believe that the stronger overall more convincing powerful entertaining couple is Chris and Karen." Head judge Shirley was left to cast the deciding vote, and she also opted for Chris and Karen. She said: "Well again this is a very, very difficult decision. Both couples danced extremely well and for me, it’s going to go personal taste, and I’m going to go with the couple that I felt had the most content and [were] more powerfully entertaining and therefore I am saving Chris and Karen."

Alex's fellow contestants rushed to embrace her after her dance-off loss

Asked by Tess about her time on the show, Alex said: "I’ve been a fan of Strictly forever so to even be here and dance here every week, I’ve loved every moment and I have to thank everyone... I’ve literally lived out another dream I had – football and then this chapter. I have to thank my dance partner, he’s incredible. Thank you to everyone. I’m proud of the whole process, I’m proud of the struggle and I’m proud that people got to see me. Thank you for having me."

Neil sweetly expressed his gratitude at having a celebrity partner for the first time, saying: "I’ve been so lucky because I got a partner. And, I got you, you were the best. You were so good. She’s taught me so much." As well as Chris and Karen, children's TV presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Kelvin Fletcher and EastEnders star Emma Barton will battle it out next Saturday for a place in the final.

