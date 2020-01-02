It seems that no one is as excited to return to work as Ruth Langsford is! It might come as a surprise that the veteran TV host was already back on the This Morning set on Thursday, and what's more, to mark the occasion Ruth shared a video of herself walking through the This Morning offices, proving that she couldn’t wait to get back to work.
In the video, shared on social media, Ruth pans the camera through the office hallways of the ITV show, and stops filming when she approaches a doorway with a sign on that says: "Production team only." Across the video, the doting mum wrote: "And we're back! Happy New Year everyone… see you at 10.30."
Ruth shared the video on Instagram
This isn’t the first time that the 59-year-old has left fans surprised this week. On New Year's eve, husband Eamonn posted a video of his wife that left fans speechless. The footage showed Ruth as a young presenter, and in it, she had long, dark blonde locks instead of the short bob we're used to seeing on her.
Eamonn posted a video on his Instagram account of his wife presenting a children's television programme, and joked that it had been filmed back in 1952. In the caption, Eamonn wrote: "A trip down memory lane with my Ruth. The year must have been 1952, a bit posh but she still makes me go weak at the knees, even though I didn't even know her then. Thank you TV Ark. Happy New Year everyone."
Many of Eamonn's followers commented on the video, with one fan writing: "1952 – hope Ruth doesn't see that! Happy New Year to you both and your family," while another wrote: "She's not changed a bit, and still posh but lovely with it."
