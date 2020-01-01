Eamonn Holmes was in a reflective mood on 1 January as he looked back at photos of himself and Ruth Langsford over the years. The TV star delighted fans after sharing a photo on Instagram of himself in the newsroom as he marked the anniversary of daytime programme GMTV, which launched 27 years ago. In the photo, Eamonn looked smart dressed in a suit and tie, as he sat next to his then co-star, Anne Davies. In the caption, the dad-of-four wrote: "27 years ago today – A new day, a new year, and a new television station. Welcome to GMTV." The programme first aired on 1 January 1993, and when it ended in 2009, it was taken over by Lorraine and later Good Morning Britain, while Eamonn went on to present This Morning with his wife.

Eamonn Holmes shared an incredible throwback photo of himself on the first day GMTV launched

On New Year's Eve, Eamonn had shared a video of Ruth from the early days of her TV career. In the footage, the Loose Women panellist was talking to a puppet as she read out birthday cards on a children's channel. Ruth looked almost unrecognisable with long brown hair with blonde highlights, and Eamonn joked that his wife sounded posh, and that the footage had been taken from the fifties. He wrote: "A trip down memory lane with my Ruth ....The year must be 1952 ....A bit posh but she still makes me go weak at the knees , even though I didn't even know her then. Thank you TV Ark. Happy New Year everyone."

The This Morning presenter also posted a video of Ruth Langsford in the early stages of her career

Both Eamonn and Ruth are much-loved presenters and make working on live television look easy. The real-life couple enjoy their onscreen partnership too, with Eamonn often keeping Ruth on her toes. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their working relationship earlier in the year, and Ruth admitted that she is often reigning her husband in when he doesn't follow the rules of live television. "We're like yin and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well," she said. Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

Eamonn and Ruth celebrated Christmas at home in Surrey

When they aren't busy working, there's nothing that the TV couple enjoy more than relaxing at home in Surrey with their son Jack and rescue dog Maggie. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

