While the summer version of Love Island sees contestants spend two months in a bright and bold villa that we could all know our way around by now (let's face it), the new villa for the winter edition couldn't be more different. Based in South Africa, the lavish villa is considerably larger than its Spanish counterpart, and also has a major link to the hugely popular Netflix show, Black Mirror. Find out more…

Chatting on This Morning, the show's new presenter Laura Whitmore revealed that the villa is actually the location where an episode of Black Mirror was filmed, more specifically, it is the setting of Miley Cyrus' pop star character's glamourous home in season five's Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too. In the episode, Miley's character Ashley is poisoned at the dinner table, plunging her into a coma for the benefit of her greedy aunt. We're going to go out on a ledge here and say that the events of the winter Love Island will be much less dramatic – we hope!

READ: Inside the Winter Love Island villa – complete with a boys' dressing room & the dog house

The new villa boasts of a gorgeous living room with a huge L-shaped sofa, with double-height ceilings and windows overlooking the gorgeous surrounding scenery. They have also introduced 'The Dog House' to the villa, where Islanders will have to sleep if they have had a fall out with their partner, rather than sleeping on the sofa or daybeds. The new addition to the villa consists of a double bed that folds away behind wooden doors in the living room. Of course, there will also be dressing rooms for the boys and girls, so we can expect lots more gossip as they get ready each day!

OPINION: "Yet again, Love Island fail us with diverse body shapes"