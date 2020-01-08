Rochelle Humes has broken her silence on her younger sister Sophie Piper joining the first-ever winter edition of Love Island. The This Morning star was thought to have kept her opinions on her lookalike sibling signing up to herself, but it turns out she has actually made her feelings very clear! On Monday it was revealed that Sophie will be flying out to South Africa in a bid to find love, and after the news was announced, the 21-year-old's official promo shot was uploaded to her Instagram page alongside the caption: "YOU GUESSED IT! Our girl Soph is heading to Cape Town for Winter @loveIsland. We are all so excited! Who’s going to be watching on Sunday and joining Team Soph!?"

Proud sister Rochelle was actually one of the first to comment, writing: "Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper." Her husband Marvin Humes even joked that Sophie's turn on the show was Rochelle's desperate plan to make him watch the series. He commented: "Is this how far @rochellehumes will go to make me watch Love Island?! Good luck Soph x." The account then shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sophie posing for the camera, with Rochelle commenting on the clip: "My Princess," followed by a heart emoji.

Rochelle will be cheering her sister on in the villa

Ahead of Sophie's stint in the villa, she revealed her ideal man is "kind with something about them, someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes." She also describes herself as "kind, fun and energetic" when she gets eight hours of sleep, and would rate herself a "seven or an eight".

Rochelle has two sisters, Sophie and Lili

The winter edition of Love Island 2020 returns to screens on Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV2, and ahead of the show's premiere, the 12 contestants who are single and ready to mingle were revealed. Alongside Sophie are 20-year-old twins Eve and Jess Gale from London, who are both students and VIP hostesses, and Ollie Williams, 23, from Cornwall, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate. Laura Whitmore is set to present the reality TV show, having taken over from Caroline Flack after she stepped down following her arrest last month.

