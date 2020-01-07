Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe has highlighted the difficulties the family members of the contestants go through over the course of the show, and has encouraged family and friends of the upcoming series to stay away from social media and articles about their loved ones. Posting on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Advice to family/friends/people running accounts of the new islanders this year. Nothing you do will make a difference to the things you will read. All I can say is every time you go to search your loved ones names on Twitter, join a love island 'banter' group on Facebook or search articles about them, please think twice as it is possibly the worst thing to do."

Zoe posted on her Instagram Story

She continued: "You know the person better than anyone, people will have opinions, say vile things, the show will edit parts to make them come across in a certain way. It'll be extremely hard having no contact, however what seems like the end of the world then will be forgotten about as soon as they step out of the villa. Stay strong and support them through every episode, it'll be tough but worth it in the end."

READ: Meet the 12 winter Love Island contestants including Rochelle Humes' younger sister

Zoe also offered to help anyone who felt like they needed it during the show, which begins on Sunday night, adding: "One week till the show starts... Anyone running an account of an islander this year who is struggling, please feel free to message me." Molly-Mae has previously opened up about the pressures on her new found fame on her vlog, explaining: "Everything gets on top of you after a few weeks of go, go, go. I think last night hit me a little bit but I'm okay. I'm alive and well."

READ: Love Island's Laura Whitmore decks out her luxury living area for Iain Stirling's surprise birthday party