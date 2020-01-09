Love Island winner Amber Gill has revealed that she told a "full-on lie" during her application footage to make herself sound "more interesting". Taking to Instagram, Amber told her followers that she'd received many questions about the new Love Island contestants, and what her thoughts on them were.

WATCH: Hello! does Love Island: contestant transformation

However, Amber told fans that she wasn't going to make any judgements just yet, especially not based on their opening videos, as she had lied in hers. Amber explained: "As far as my opinions go on the Islanders, it is hard to say because I don't want to form an opinion yet because I was saying all sorts of madness in my VT."

MORE: The surprising link between the new Love Island villa and Black Mirror

Amber made the reveal on Instagram

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Maura Higgins reveals she and Curtis don't spend as much time together as she'd like amid 'curse' claims

The TV star continued: "So I wouldn't want anyone to judge me for that – even though that is what it's there for. I'm sure I said I have never been rejected... or something like that which was [a] full-on lie but I wanted to sound interesting." Amber soon backtracked, adding: "Well not a lie but I've never been rejected because I've never made the first move loool."

The winter edition of Love Island will hit ITV2 on Sunday at 9pm, and ahead of the show's premiere, the 12 contestants who are single and ready to mingle have been revealed. Among the beautiful singletons are Rochelle Humes' younger sister Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, and 20-year-old twins Eve and Jess Gale from London, who are both students and VIP hostesses. Laura Whitmore is set to present the reality TV show, having taken over from Caroline Flack.

Sophie, Rochelle's sister, describes herself as "kind, fun and energetic" when she gets eight hours of sleep, and would rate herself a "seven or an eight". Sophie, whose celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua, says her ideal man is "kind with something about them, someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.