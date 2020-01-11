Strictly Come Dancing favourite Karen Hauer shocked fans after sharing a gorgeous photo of her lookalike mum. The pro dancer uploaded a sweet snap to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her mother's birthday, but fans couldn't get over the uncanny resemblance between the pair. Captioning the image, which sees Karen and her mum sport very similar hairstyles, the Strictly dancer wrote: "Feliz cumpleaño Mami... Love u," which translates to, "happy birthday mummy."

Karen's Strictly pal Oti Mabuse was the first to comment, writing: "Mummy 21 and going younger." Another follower commented: "A lovely photo, Karen. You are so much alike," a second said: "Now I know where you get your beauty from. Your mum is stunning." A third added: "Good hair runs in the family I see. Happy Birthday Karen's Mami," while a fourth said: "Lovely photo. You're mum looks fantastic and your double."

Karen Hauer and her mum look like twins!

Last month, Karen treated fans to another rare snap – this time with her lookalike brother Jean-Luc. The fitness expert spent the festive period in America with her boyfriend David Webb and made sure to catch up with her family during her trip. Sharing a photo of her sibling on her Instagram Stories, she simply wrote: "Bro," and tagged Jean-Luc's fitness account, 'myosinfitness', who then re-posted it, adding the caption: "Just sistering."

Karen and David appeared to have had an amazing break in America, and kept their followers updated on their travels by sharing a number of stunning photos. One pic showed the pair cuddled up together on an oversized beach chair while visiting Provincetown, which she captioned: "With my Bear."

The couple gave their first joint interview to HELLO! in November, and both shared how much they mean to each other. Karen gushed: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul." David was equally complimentary about his girlfriend, saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth." Aww!

