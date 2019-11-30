Karen Hauer had a surprise visit from her boyfriend David Webb during the week, who popped in to see how her rehearsals with partner Chris Ramsey were going ahead of Strictly's Musicals Week on Saturday. David shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Stories of himself, Karen and Chris all smiling for the camera after no doubt sharing a giggle. Captioning the post, David said: "Loved being able to pop in this week and see these two train. Huge love to you both tonight. Have all the fun and 'Consider Yourselves' both bloody lush." Karen and Chris are dancing the Foxtrot to Consider Yourself from Oliver!

Karen and David gave their first interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine in October, where they opened up about their relationship and home life together for the first time. "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul," the 37-year-old dancer told the magazine. David added: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

In the exclusive interview, the couple, who have been living together since April, revealed for the first time how they met at the UK premiere of the Disney film Coco in January 2018, several months after the breakdown of her marriage to reigning Strictly champion Kevin Clifton. "I don't watch TV and I didn't really know the Strictly dancers, so I asked what she did," revealed the 36-year-old tenor, who is currently performing with the English Touring Opera.

Addressing the prospect of marriage, Karen told HELLO!: "Never say never. It’s really beautiful to be married, regardless of what’s happened in the past." Of Kevin she added, "We do have a really lovely relationship. I know I'll never lose his friendship. There was always so much love there and admiration and respect."

