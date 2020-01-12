Dancing on Ice star Vanessa Bauer pulls out of show last-minute The skating pro said she was "gutted" to sit out of Sunday's show

Dancing on Ice favourite Vanessa Bauer has been forced to pull out of Sunday's show after sustaining an injury during rehearsals this week. On Thursday, the 23-year-old shared a horrific video showing herself crashing into the side of the ice rink and falling flat on her head. Just hours before she was due to skate with her celebrity partner Perri Keily, from Diversity, Vanessa told fans: "I think it's obvious how I LOVE skating on @dancingonice which is why I'm gutted I can't perform tonight! After banging my head into the wall I feel fine but @itv is super cautious and really takes care of us skaters which is why I went through SO many tests."

She continued: "Although I feel ok I am not allowed to skate this weekend. For the sake of my health I have to rest my brain. I am GUTTED but at least @realperrikiely are not competing this week anyways! He will still be part of the group numbers like everybody else so I'm wishing everybody the best of luck and an incredible show!"

Vanessa updated her fans following her injury

Vanessa promised her fans: "@realperrikiely and I will be back for the next week. As funny as I thought my fall was, head injuries are no joke and the consequences can be very serious. #dancingonice."

Earlier this week, the pro skater shared a video of the shocking moment she crashed head-first into the side of an ice rink, as well as photos of her injuries. Vanessa uploaded a GIF of herself holding tissues to the left side of her face and wrote: "Just took the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career. @theicecapture caught it though, so be ready for the vid to come."

She sustained a head injury earlier this week

In the next GIF, she could be seen removing the blue tissues from her face to reveal painful red marks on the spot where her face collided with the side of the rink. She added: "Fell straight on my face." In the next story, Vanessa can be heard saying: "Man, I'm so glad my face is not broken."

