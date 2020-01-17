Love Island is back and we're already hooked. The Islanders arrived in the South African villa just a few days ago and have coupled up, and uncoupled for some, and then re-coupled again (this is Love Island after all). While we feel like we've already got to know the Islanders quite well since the show began, there are a few things that you might not know about them. So, who is Mike Boateng? Here are a few facts about the 24-year-old that you may not already know…

His brother has also been on TV

It seems Mike and his family are not strangers to TV fame. His brother, Samuel, appeared on BBC favourite The Apprentice in 2016 as one of Lord Sugar's hopeful contestants. Seeing as Mike's brother has been on a very popular TV show, it makes sense that he gives his bro some tips. "He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect, so I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa."

Mike is a 24-year-old Police Officer from London

He worked as Police Officer

Mike joined Greater Manchester Police in 2018. The Islander impressed his villa-mates when he walked in and told them his occupation, but it seems that he actually walked away from his role for his Love Island journey. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told the Manchester Evening News: "Mr Boateng is no longer a GMP officer. He was with GMP for under three years and left the organisation prior to taking part in the show. As a serving officer, he was advised that taking part in a reality TV show would be a conflict of interest and therefore Mr Boateng made a decision to resign from GMP."

But used to be a footballer

Prior to joining the Police, Mike also had a career as a semi-professional footballer. He used to play for Sheffield United alongside current Everton professional player Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mike is currently coupled up with Leanne

He's quite the impressionist

In his interview prior to entering the villa, Mike revealed an impressive party trick: impressions. "I do great voice impressions of people like Barack Obama and Drake." We'll be the judge of that Mike!

He's in it for the long haul

Despite admitting that he has a wandering eye, Mike is determined to do whatever it takes to find The One. "I can have a bit of a wandering eye, but I'm not going to wander for the sake of it. I’ve always had pretty long term relationships," he said. "I'm going in to the villa to find love. If that means stepping on a few toes, burning a few bridges and finding the love of my life, I'm willing to do it." Will Mike and Leanne go the distance?

