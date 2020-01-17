Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Love Island's Chris Hughes have celebrated their one-year anniversary in the most adorable way. Taking to Instagram, the pair both shared photos of one another and of course added the sweetest captions to their posts.

Chris opted for two photos of himself and Jesy enjoying a night out in a dimly lit bar, and added the caption: "One year! This time last year I just finished snogging ya face off in a kebab shop. A memory my heart can't live without. Role model and all round queen. You got it all girl. Forever."

As for Jesy, she marked the occasion by sharing eight different photos of her beau. In some, she and Chris could be seen in the same bar that featured in Chris' snaps, and in others, the pair appeared to be at home. The hitmaker also shared a photo of the couple walking down the street, showing off their impressive fashion credentials.

The couple marked the occasion by sharing adorable snaps

The 28-year-old wrote: "Been with this little scamp a whole year today! I can honestly say I've never been more in love and happy in all my life! I love you ratbag forever and always."

Jesy and Chris have been together for a year

Needless to say, fans of the pair rushed to the comment section of the sweet post to congratulate Jesy and Chris on the milestone. One wrote: "So happy for you both, congrats," while another added: "I've never seen you so happy! I am glad he makes you feel so loved."

Even Love Island host Laura Whitmore couldn't resist commenting on the cuteness, replying: "Happy anniversary [heart emoji]."

Their one-year celebrations come just after the festive season, which the DNA singer spent with Chris in his home in Gloucestershire, where he is often spotted out and about, particularly at the Cheltenham Races.

The whole of Little Mix will soon be joining Chris in his home county, when they perform at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester this summer.

