Phillip Schofield has defended himself after breaking a major rule on This Morning, after he tinkered with the outcome of the breakfast show's popular competition Spin to Win. The caller, who lived close to London, had a go at the wheel of fortune with prizes including a trip to the Algarve, £1000, a weekend in London and more. As Phil spun the wheel he said: "Not London, not London, not London! However, the wheel did indeed land on a trip to London, and the presenter appeared to be talking into his earpiece for a second, saying: "I'm not allowed to, am I? I'm allowed to! I was expressly told I was not allowed to do this."

He moved the pin to the next prize, £1000, before cheering. Defending his decision to change the prize, he explained: "Can I just say to the lawyers and compliance, [This Morning's editor] Martin Frizell just told me to do that! Apparently you live too close to London! There you go, how about that!" Holly Willoughby laughed at Phil's daring, saying: "It's fine! You do live too close to London, it's fair. It's fair!" The pair then giggled together as the delighted prize winner thanked them.

Fans had a mixed response to Phil's cheeky antics, with one writing: "Instead of cheating when it lands on London...stop picking people from London to play!" Another added: "Why have the wheel spin at all then?! Just have a list to choose of prizes you pick for them!" Holly and Phil always have a fun time on the show, and burst into laughter just last week after Holly made a TV faux-pas by accidentally introducing Josie Gibson as 'Josie with the Gibson". Holly was linking to the former Big Brother winner so she could tell viewers about the ITV competition. Unsurprisingly, Phil found it hilarious and mocked Holly for her slip-up before she burst into laughter. Later, Holly had to introduce Josie again and said carefully: "Here's Josie... Gibson with the details. Got it right that time!"

