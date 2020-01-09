Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were forced to apologise during Thursday's episode of This Morning after one of their favourite guests, Miriam Margolyes, cheekily swore while telling an anecdote about meeting the Queen. The Call the Midwife star was explaining what happened when she met Her Majesty, and described herself by using an obscene word. Holly and Phil both laughed in surprise before they both turned to the camera and apologised in unison for the language.

Holly and Phil apologised for Miriam's language

Miriam soon started trending on Twitter, with one fan writing: "Phil and Holly trying to hold it together interviewing Miriam Margolyes as she says the word [expletive] live on air! Hilarious!" Another person added: "Miriam is an absolute hilarious legend, love her! She needs to be on the show more! And have her own chat show." A third person wrote: "Miriam Margolyes saying [expletive] live on @thismorning was TV gold. Holly's mortified face was everything. Have her on more, she's brilliant!"

Miriam cheekily swore on the show

Fans also loved the story, as Miriam revealed that the Queen told her to 'be quiet' after she tried to join in on a conversation between Her Majesty and another attendee at Buckingham Palace for British Book Week, with one writing: "This Miriam Margolyes story has every twist and turn possible," while another added: "Miriam Margolyes calling herself a [expletive] for being cocky in front of the Queen on national TV at half 10 in the morning is the kind of no [expletive] given attitude I want at her 78 years old." Miriam's Call the Midwife co-star, Helen George, has previously revealed that Miriam is known for swearing on set, explaining: "She plays a fantastic nun and she really, on and off set, just lit up, as you can imagine. She said to us, 'I can't believe I've been cast as a nun. Who would have thought it?' Because she does have quite a blue mouth, so it was a bit of a surprise."

