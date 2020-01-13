Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield look like they have just as much fun off-air as they do when presenting TV together! On Sunday night, Holly took to Instagram to share a video that had been taken backstage at Dancing on Ice just before the programme started, which saw her learning how to dance with the help of judges John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo. Phillip was the person taking the video, and could be heard saying from behind the camera: "Yes! Beautiful," as he encouraged his co-star. John later shared a short video capturing Holly and Phil dancing to the background music during the show's ad break.

Dancing on Ice first started in 2006, and Holly presented the skating show with Phillip until 2011 when it temporary went off air. The pair's on-screen chemistry resulted in Holly being a natural choice to replace Fern Britton on This Morning when she left in 2009. The pair often get the giggles while presenting the ITV daytime show, and notoriously turned up to work drunk following their big win at the National Television Awards in 2016. Phillip has said of working with Holly: "For me in Holly, it's someone I trust entirely and completely and someone who trusts me, not just on the telly but, you know, with our lives. I don't think there's anything that we don't know about each other - we know each other's strengths and each other's weaknesses." He added: "She's like the sister I never had. I adore my brother, but I never had a sister and Holly is like my younger sister and that's a lovely position to be in."

Holly and Phil often go on holiday together to the Algarve in Portugal, and their families get on just as well as they do. Mum-of-three Holly told You magazine that her children "adore" Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe, adding: "Phil's more my office sibling than office husband. We're morphing into one person: we say the same thing at the same time and it's like 'Eurgh, get out of my head!'" Holly added that the pair both share the same family values as well as enjoying a laugh. During an appearance on Shopping with Keith Lemon in December, Holly told the TV presenter: "If he [Phillip] left This Morning – well we've always said from the beginning that if either of us left then we wouldn't want to do it as I can't imagine This Morning without Phil, it's us together!"

