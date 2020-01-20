Caprice Bourret returns to Dancing on Ice after mysteriously severing partnership with Hamish Gaman The 48-year-old was absent from the DOI live show on Sunday

Caprice Bourret is back in training and will return to Dancing on Ice on Sunday night, ITV has confirmed. The 48-year-old model missed her live performance at the weekend under mysterious circumstances. But ITV confirmed to HELLO! on Monday: "We're pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training, and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night." It is not yet known who her skating partner will be.

Caprice and her DOI skating partner Hamish have mysteriously parted ways

Announcing Caprice's absence at the weekend, host Holly Willoughby said: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week." Viewers quickly took to Twitter to express their shock and to speculate about what might have happened behind the scenes.

One posted: "Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever." Another wrote: "You can't just say Caprice and Hamish have parted ways but you hope she'll be back next week. What does that mean!! Has she had a diva strop and said she doesn't want to dance with him or what? Clear up the confusion please." A third remarked: "Want to know what happened between Caprice and Hamish. Come on ITV, spill the tea #DancingOnIce."





Neither Caprice nor Hamish have publicly addressed the end of their partnership – although Caprice has been liking tweets from viewers urging ITV to reveal the real reason for their split.

Sunday's show saw ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini become the second celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the show. At the other end of the leaderboard, Diversity dancer Perri Kiely and his partner Vanessa Bauer received the highest score on the night, earning 32 points for their performance to I Just Can't Wait To Be King from The Lion King.