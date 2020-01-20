Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield forced to apologise live on air The presenter said he was sorry for any foul language heard

Phillip Schofield was forced to apologise to Dancing on Ice viewers in Sunday night's elimination show. Ever the professional, the presenter took it upon himself to apologise for some expletive language used by one of the show's contestants. He said: "Sorry if there was any bad language there, our apologies."

The culprit was Love Island's Maura Higgins, who was the last celebrity to learn she was through to next week's show. Relieved to be skating for another week, the Irish star turned to hug partner Alexander Demetriou and appeared to swear in relief. The gaffe was not entirely audible, with her words muffled during the embrace – but some eagle-eyed viewers were quick to recognise the swearing. Taking to Twitter, one fan tweeted: "Maura has such a potty mouth #DancingOnIce," whilst another said: "Only Maura could say it as it is."

The Love Island star was noticeably nervous as she waited to hear her name called. With the results whittled down to three, Maura narrowly missed out on having to perform in the show's dreaded skate-off. Boyfriend and fellow Love Island star Curtis Pritchard was seen celebrating in the audience when his girlfriend was announced as safe from elimination.

Contestants Lucrezia Millarini and Kevin Kilbane were forced to skate again and fight for their place in next week's show. Performing their routines a second time, it was Kevin who was saved by three of the judges, with Lucrezia being sent home. Speaking after her exit, Lucrezia said: "I've enjoyed it, it's been the craziest, weirdest thing I've done in my life."

Maura Higgins and partner Alexander Demetriou have made it through to next week's show

Further drama hit the ice on Sunday night with the news that Caprice and skating partner Hamish Gaman had "unfortunately" parted ways. The couple performed together in the previous week scoring 25.5 out of a possible 40. Caprice was noticeably missing from this week's show whilst Hamish made an appearance in Sunday's group skate. A spokesperson for ITV has confirmed she is back in training this week.

