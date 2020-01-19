Dancing on Ice fans were stunned on Sunday evening when it was revealed that model Caprice Bourret has parted ways with her professional partner, Hamish Gaman. The American had been a popular addition to the show, impressing viewers with her affinity for ice dancing. So it was surprising when she didn't appear in an opening number with the other celebrity contestants at the start of the programme.

Caprice had seemed like a natural on the ice

Host Holly Willoughby then explained: "Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week." The presenter went on to say: "As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week." Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to express their shock and to speculate about what might have happened behind the scenes.

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret talks exclusively about her miracle sons

This year's Dancing on Ice cast also includes Trisha Goddard and Joe Swash

One posted: "Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever." Others chimed in: "You can't just say Caprice and Hamish have parted ways but you hope she'll be back next week. What does that mean!! Has she had a diva strop and said she doesn't want to dance with him or what? Clear up the confusion please," "Not even looking at Dancing on Ice on the TV anymore because I’m more interested as to why Caprice and Hamish have “parted ways," and: "Want to know what happened between Caprice and Hamish. Come on ITV, spill the tea #DancingOnIce."

READ: Holly Willoughby just wore a stunning pearl bridal gown on Dancing on Ice

Whatever the truth, it doesn't seem like Holly or her co-host Phillip Schofield are likely to spill the beans on the backstage drama. It remains to be seen whether Caprice will explain the reasoning for the split on next Sunday's show, who she'll dance with when she returns, or even whether she'll be there at all...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.