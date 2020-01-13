Caroline Flack breaks her silence as new series of Love Island gets underway The star has been replaced as host by Laura Whitmore

Caroline Flack broke her social media silence on Sunday, just a few hours before the start of the new series of Love Island. The 40-year-old stood down as the face of the show in December after she was charged for common assault, and was replaced as host for the winter edition by Laura Whitmore. She has since travelled to LA to escape the media spotlight, but went out of her way to wish the team the best of luck for the new show. "Massive good luck to Laura, Iain [Stirling] and the team for tonight's launch show… the first one always the best one, Caroline x [sic]," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Caroline Flack broke her silence ahead of the launch of Love Island on Sunday

Producers have stated that the door is always open for Caroline to return to the show. Love Island commissioning editor Amanda Stavri has said they are in "constant contact" with Caroline as she holidays in Los Angeles during her break from her work schedule, and haven't ruled out her returning to present the summer series. She recently told The Mirror: "We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open."

Caroline has been replaced on the show by Laura Whitmore

Caroline appeared in court two days before Christmas to enter a not guilty plea in response to assault charges following a fight with boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27. The star was seen putting her head in her hands as a judge refused to remove bail conditions preventing her from contacting her partner. Details of the alleged dispute were explained during the hearing by the prosecution, who played a recording to the court of the phonecall Lewis made to police. The court was told Caroline had read texts on Lewis' phone that made her think he was cheating on her before the alleged attack. The TV star was released on bail until her trial on 4 March.