5 facts you need to know about Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Shaughna is coupled up with Callum

With her witty one-liners and self-deprecating attitude, Shaughna Phillips has cemented herself as a firm favourite on this series of Love Island. The 25-year-old is currently coupled up with Callum but the relationship has recently come into hot water since the arrival of bombshell islander Rebecca. Will they go the distance? Who knows, this is Love Island after all. But if you're wanting to know a little bit more about Shaughna, then we've got you covered. Here are five facts about the Londoner that you need to know…

Shaughna is a firm favourite on the show

Shaughna recently revealed her impressive four-stone weight loss

Shortly before entering the Love Island villa, Shaughna uploaded a post on her Instagram that showed off her incredible body transformation. The post charted her weight loss since 2016. Captioned: "Consistency, not perfection," the star said alongside a photo from 2016, one from 2017 and another from 2019.

MORE: See inside Love Island star Connor Durman's Brighton home

While we think Shaughna looked fab before, it's clear to see Shaughna has slimmed down considerably since the first snap. Go Shaughna!

Shaughna's last relationship ended after heartbreak

Shaughna revealed that she definitely does not have a wandering eye. In her pre-villa interview, she opened up about her previous relationship which left her heartbroken. "My last boyfriend I was with cheated on me. I always used to think if I got cheated on it'd be door shut, go away. It's not like that, cheating messes you up."

Shaughna and Callum are coupled up - will it last?

She continued: "I could never do that to anyone. I wouldn't like to be with someone who had cheated in their past."

Shaughna's celebrity crush is… a former Love Islander

It seems before entering the villa and meeting Callum, Shaughna had another Islander on her radar. Former winner and fellow Londoner, Jack Fincham! "Jack is a bit of me on toast!" she stated. No, we're not sure what that means either…

MORE: Love Island: Who is the bombshell arrival Rebecca Gormley?

Shaughna has a soft spot for former Love Island winner Jack

Shaughna's very passionate about the girl code

Seeing as Shaughna has strong views on fidelity, it makes sense that when it comes to the girl code, she sticks to the rules. Her definition is: "Don't go near your friend’s man and don’t go near a man who has got a girlfriend at all." We couldn't agree more Shaughna!

Shaughna is very passionate about the girl code

An ex made an appearance at Shaughna's first date with somebody else!

When asked to reveal her most awkward first date moment, Shaughna revealed one that made us sufficiently cringe. She explained: "[My most disastrous date experience was] on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent ex-boyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn't know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone." Oh dear… Luckily for Shaughna, however, it turned it okay. "I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that." Phew!

Love Island continues on Wednesday, 9pm on ITV2

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.